'He was joy': N'DIGO founder Hermene Hartman shares memories of Quincy Jones

Hermene Hartman, the founder of N'DIGO, of, spoke of fond, loving memories with her long-time mentor and friend Quincy Jones.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's tough to find anyone in the music, television or movie industries who didn't have some connection to Quincy Jones.

Hermene Hartman, the founder of N'DIGO, who is a pioneer in media and a legend herself, spoke of fond, loving memories with her long-time mentor and friend who she just talked to last week before his passing.

"He was love, creativity," Hartman said. "His middle name was delight and that was the proper name for him. He was a delight and he was joy."

Hartman met Jones in 1973 and continued their friendship for five decades.

"Well, he was a genius first of all," Hartman said. He was a musical genius, he was the maestro, but he was so creative and he was so enthused, not just for himself...But if he saw talent, he just gravitated and it was like OK let me help you let me develop you. Let's do this. Let's do that."

Born on the South Side of Chicago, Jones said music saved him. He rose to the very heights of show business, becoming one of the first Black executives to succeed in Hollywood.

The renowned music producer, composer, multi-genre artist and humanitarian worked with all the greats.

He met his friend and collaborator, Ray Charles during high school.

In 1978, Jones produced the soundtrack for the Wiz, where he met entertainment legend Michael Jackson.

Their partnership led to Jackson's Blockbuster "Thriller" album, which sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

"The music world has lost a giant, but he influenced everybody. I called him from bebop to hip-hop," Hartman said.

He was also the man behind the all-star charity single "We Are The World."

Both a jokester and a perfectionist, Hartman said he'll be remembered as one of the greatest minds in music and television history.

"The projects never ended," Hartman said. "He never stopped and would tell you that. Don't stop, whatever you do, don't stop just keep on doing it."

Quincy Jones passed away at 91 years old. Among his many honors, Jones received a National Medal of Arts is an honorary E-GOT winner and has won 28 Grammy Awards.

His family said he died peacefully at his home in Bel Air, surrounded by family.