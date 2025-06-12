Hofood99 recalling Enoki mushrooms sold nationwide for possible listeria contamination

The mushrooms were distributed to stores nationwide.

Hofood99 Inc. is recalling the 200-gram packages because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

Hofood99 Inc. is recalling the 200-gram packages because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

Hofood99 Inc. is recalling the 200-gram packages because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

Hofood99 Inc. is recalling the 200-gram packages because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

NEW YORK -- Hofood99, a company based in Brooklyn, New York, is recalling 200-gram packages of Enoki mushrooms because they could be contaminated with listeria.

The mushrooms were distributed to stores nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported so far, according to the FDA.

Officials say the contamination was discovered after samples were collected from a store in Michigan, and subsequent analysis by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) Laboratory Division revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

ALSO SEE: What is Listeria? What to know about the bacteria that can cause listeriosis

Consumers who purchased the 200-gram package of Enoki mushrooms are advised to destroy the product immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Full details can be found on the FDA website.