Holiday dinner served at community center in Austin ahead of Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanksgiving is still five days away, but an early holiday dinner was served up Saturday afternoon at a West Side community center to those in the neighborhood.

Forget the buffet-style meal though. Inside the unassuming headquarters for the Life Changing Community Outreach center in Austin, waiters with menus took orders from guests as they arrived and were seated at their individual tables.

"Restaurant-style. A lot of people in the community have never been to a sit-down restaurant," Life Changing Community Outreach CEO and founder Ivette McKinne said. "We want to bring that unity back with the family, where they are able to just come and enjoy a meal on LCCO and just have a conversation."

Over 200 meals were carefully served to those wishing to partake, including a choice of main, side and dessert.

The organization is a credit to their name. It's life-changing... Through here, people can get their necessities Jimmy Gaither, dinner guest

"This is nice. I heard it on TV this morning. I called my friends and I said we gotta go get some dinner," dinner guest Lena Walker said. "We live right down the street at North Avenue and Central. I said, 'it's not far from us. We need to relax, sit down and eat some good food.'"

LCCO does a lot more than just provide holiday meals. The 11-year-old organization serves hundreds in the Austin and Belmont Cragin communities through its after-school programs, adult and senior programs as well.

"The organization is a credit to their name. It's life-changing," dinner guest Jimmy Gaither said. "Through here, people can get their necessities. They can get things for their house. They can get things for their personal use. Ivette has put on numerous job fairs."

In fact, those volunteering to serve up the meals Saturday are a product of the organization. One of the youngest was 10-year-old Chloe Slather.

"I go to the after-school program here," Slather said. "I participate in their Summer camp. I want to show support."