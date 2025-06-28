Houser goes 7 and Benintendi homers as White Sox blank Giants 1-0

CHICAGO -- - Adrian Houser pitched seven sharp innings and Andrew Benintendi homered in the sixth as the Chicago White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Saturday.

Houser (3-2) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out five before giving way to Grant Taylor. He fanned two in two hitless innings for his second save in his eighth career appearance.

Benintendi hit his 10th home run - a two-out shot to right-center field on a 2-0 pitch from Robbie Ray (8-3), who gave up four hits and struck out six in six innings.

Michael A. Taylor had a one-out double in the Chicago seventh but was thrown out at home by right fielder Mike Yastrzemski on Josh Rojas' hit when Taylor slid and failed to touch the plate.

Giants rookie Christian Koss batted in the leadoff spot for the first time and had the only hit off Houser through five innings. Koss finished 2 for 4.

It was the fourth 1-0 loss this season for San Francisco (45-38), which has lost 11 of its last 15 games.

Chicago (27-56) won for the fourth time in 16 games.

Key moment

Brett Wisely and Koss had consecutive singles off Houser to begin the sixth and both advanced on a balk. Rafael Devers struck out on a foul tip and catcher Edgar Quero threw to third to pick off Wisely for the second out. Heliot Ramos flied out to end the inning.

Key stat

Chicago evened the series 1-1 and is 19-11 all-time against San Francisco.

Up next

The White Sox hadn't announced who will start Sunday's series finale opposite Giants RHP Justin Verlander (0-5, 4.52).

