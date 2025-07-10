How to watch Wings vs. Fever and Lynx vs. Sky on ABC



The WNBA will spend its final weekend before its 2025 All-Star break showcasing two marquee matchups on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

On Saturday, All-Star captain Napheesa Collier and the league-leading Minnesota Lynx head to the Windy City to take on two-time All-Star Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. On Sunday, the other All-Star captain, Caitlin Clark, three-time All-Star Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever host rookie All-Star starter Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.

Both games will air on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Here are key facts about the WNBA's weekend slate:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

July 12

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky: 1 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

July 13

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever: 1 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the WNBA streaming hub.

How can fans access more WNBA content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, features, stats, schedules and more.