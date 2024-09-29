Football fan uses raft to rescue friend from Hurricane Helene flooding to go to Georgia-Alabama game

ATLANTA -- A college football fan used an inflatable raft to rescue his friend from Hurricane Helene floodwaters to go to Georgia-Alabama game.

College football is a way of life for many fans, especially in the South, but this is dedication even southerners can applaud.

The rescue happened in Northwest Atlanta, which is newly flooded after Hurricane Helene, WSBTV Atlanta reported.

A University of Georgia football fan paddled through floodwater to pick up his friend for a big-time early season matchup between Alabama and their Dawgs in Tuscaloosa.

It took several attempts to get enough air in the raft, but Ben did indeed save his buddy Peter.

Unfortunately for Peter and Ben, Georgia ended up losing to Alabama in a nail-biter.

