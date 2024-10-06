On The Red Carpet

iHeartRadio Music Festival special to debut on Hulu

LOS ANGELES -- The greatest performances from this year's star-studded "iHeart Music Festival" will be featured in a new Hulu special premiering this October.

The special will include highlights from the unforgettable two-night Las Vegas festival, which took place September 20-21.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival special featuring Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Keith Urban and more will debut on Hulu on October 7. @gregnoire

The Weeknd performs at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. @kevinwinter

The weekend-long concert featured performances from Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Hozier, Keith Urban, New Kids on the Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, The Weeknd, Thomas Rhett, Victoria Monét and a special appearance by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

The special will be available to stream October 7 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

