Illinois politicians react after possible assassination attempt on Donald Trump

CHICAGO -- Illinois politicians are reacting Saturday after Donald Trump was rushed off the stage at rally in Pennsylvania.

Former President Trump was swarmed by Secret Service agents and rushed off stage as possible shots were heard during at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

There appeared to be blood on his right ear as he was being taken off stage. The Secret Service is assessing the incident, and have not confirmed it was actual shots. The blood seen on Trump's right ear could be from him being taken down.

Former President Barrack Obama also issued a statement on social media.

SEE ALSO | Pa. governor, allies, rivals offer prayers, concerns after possible assassination attempt on Trump

Latest reactions

Statement from Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth:

"There is absolutely no excuse-and no place whatsoever-for violence in American politics, and those responsible for this must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I am keeping Donald Trump in my thoughts and hoping he has a swift and full recovery."