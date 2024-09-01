ISP trooper struck by car, injured while working the scene of a crash on I-94

CHICAGO -- An Illinois State Police trooper was hit by a car while working the scene of a crash on Interstate 94 near Pullman on Saturday morning, police said.

The trooper was in a marked squad car with its lights on when an Audi crashed into the back of the squad car, according to a release from Illinois State Police.

The trooper and the driver and passenger of the Audi were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Illlinois' "Move Over Law," which requires motorists to change lanes to create space when emergency vehicles have hazards or other flashing lights activated, was enacted to address accidents of this type. State police have reported 17 crashes so far this year that violated the law, leaving eight troopers injured, the release said.

Violators of the law face up to $10,000 in fines for a first offense. The driver of the Audi, Samuel Otis III of Dolton, was cited for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, following too closely and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

