WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

ISP trooper struck by car, injured while working the scene of a crash on I-94

Sun-Times Media Wire logo
Sunday, September 1, 2024 12:34PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO -- An Illinois State Police trooper was hit by a car while working the scene of a crash on Interstate 94 near Pullman on Saturday morning, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The trooper was in a marked squad car with its lights on when an Audi crashed into the back of the squad car, according to a release from Illinois State Police.

The trooper and the driver and passenger of the Audi were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Illlinois' "Move Over Law," which requires motorists to change lanes to create space when emergency vehicles have hazards or other flashing lights activated, was enacted to address accidents of this type. State police have reported 17 crashes so far this year that violated the law, leaving eight troopers injured, the release said.

Violators of the law face up to $10,000 in fines for a first offense. The driver of the Audi, Samuel Otis III of Dolton, was cited for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, following too closely and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW