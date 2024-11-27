At least 6 cars involved in I-65 crash, Indiana State Police say

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A major crash could cause some issues for travelers on the busiest day ahead of Thanksgiving 2024.

A crash block most northbound lanes on I-65 at mile marker 205. Which is the exit to U.S. 231 for the town of Remington, according to Illinois State Police.

At least six vehicles were involved in the crash.

ISP said at least one of the vehicles involved was a rolled over SUV.

All lanes were cleared by 5:45 a.m.

