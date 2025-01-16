Israel says Hamas trying to renege on parts of ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Thursday that Hamas was attempting to renege "on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last-minute concessions."

"The Israeli cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement," the statement said.

The Israeli cabinet is due to meet on Thursday to approve the ceasefire agreement that was announced on Wednesday. The ceasefire is due to begin on Sunday.

Officials involved in the matter told ABC News the Israeli negotiating team is still in Doha, Qatar, where negotiations have been held.

Hamas responded, "The organization is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by the mediators."

Since the ceasefire was announced, the IDF killed at least 71 Palestinians in strikes across Gaza, including 61 in Gaza City alone, as spokesman of Gaza Civil Defence said Thursday. Among victims are 19 children and 24 women and more than 200 got injured.

Many Palestinian journalists and experts believe that Israel will escalate airstrikes on Gaza in the days leading up to the implementation of the deal.

-ABC News Bruno Nota and Jordana Miller