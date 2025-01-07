'El Chapo's' sons could change pleas in Chicago federal court Tuesday

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, Ovidio Guzman Lopez and two of their brothers, known as Los Chapitos, were indicted in 2023

CHICAGO -- The sons of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman are due in Chicago federal court Tuesday.

Joaquín and Ovidio Guzmán Lopez are appearing together for the first time, and could possibly change their pleas to avoid going to trial.

The brothers previously pleaded not guilty to federal drug charges that carry the possibility of the death penalty.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez was arrested near El Paso after he delivered his father's former partner in the Sinaloa cartel, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, to U.S. authorities.

As ABC News previously reported, Guzman Lopez duped Zambada into thinking they were going to an airfield in northern Mexico. Instead, their plane landed in the U.S.

The two brothers who remain in Mexico are fighting with El Mayo's followers for control of the cartel. In the last four months, Mexican authorities have said more than 600 people have been killed in Sinaloa.

Their father is serving a life sentence.