Job: Executive Producer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- WLS-TV in Chicago is looking for a morning Executive Producer ("EP") to lead all aspects of local news creation and production. This EP will be responsible for content for our M- F morning daypart, overseeing morning linear and streaming newscasts and content on other digital platforms. A successful candidate will have strong leadership skills, outstanding news judgment, excellent production skills and familiarity with digital and social media platforms. You should also be familiar with the Chicago news market and be able to guide, coach and mentor staff. We're looking for someone with a creative, team driven and competitive spirit.

What You Will Do:

- Oversee editorial content for morning linear and streaming newscasts as well as other digital and social platforms. Responsibilities include story selection, story development, production and newsroom management.

- Work with senior news management to design and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platforms.

- Collaborate with anchors and reporters to develop stories.

- Collaborate with and supervise newscast producers and newsroom staff.

- Lead planning of morning coverage for big events and collaborate on development of special stories/segments for morning daypart.

- Conflict resolution and team engagement to address any issues that may arise in the newsroom.

Required Qualifications & Skills:

- Minimum 5 years' experience in news production in a major TV market.

- Experience leading a team.

- Demonstrated ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment.

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

- Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change.

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field.

Additional Information:

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

To apply, visit www.disneycareers.com.

About Disney Entertainment Television:

The Disney Entertainment Television group creates original entertainment and news content for the Company's streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Experiences. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call Disney Entertainment Television.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.

