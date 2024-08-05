Job: Manager, Broadcast Engineering

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7/ WLS-TV in Chicago, IL has an opening for a collaborative Manager of Broadcast Engineering who will be responsible for the daily maintenance of the broadcast and studio technology including troubleshooting, repair and maintenance of broadcast systems and technology.

Responsibilities:

Leads a team of NABET maintenance engineers and oversees their various technical projects and broadcast productions.

Assigns daily tasks to maintenance personnel and provides coaching, feedback and training.

Collaborates with the News and Programming departments, to meet the needs for various television productions and events.

Required Qualifications & Skills



Strong leadership, communication and interpersonal skills consistent with leading a team.

Strong problem-solving skills

Excellent time management and organizational skills

Preferred Qualifications



In depth knowledge of radio and transmission related equipment, including satellite, microwave, bonded cellular and ATSC

Understanding of FCC compliance and regulations in relation to over the air broadcast

Experience with systems such as microphones, intercom, IFB 's etc. for live studio and field productions

Systems integration experience, including system design, drawings, cable management and installation processes.

Experience using scheduling and timecard applications

A basic understanding of business financials

Required Education & Experience



10+ years of broadcast engineering experience

3+ years of supervisory or management experience

Degree or Diploma in a relevant engineering or technical discipline

Additional Information:

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

To apply, please log onto https://jobs.disneycareers.com and search for Job ID: 10095164 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/wls-daily-hire-newswriter-producer/391/63563523696

