'One to One: John & Yoko' to make Chicago debut next week

Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald gives his insight into a story of a pivotal chapter in John Lennon's life, including his final concert.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "One to One: John & Yoko" will make its Chicago debut next week.

It is a film that's already getting rave reviews about an intimate look at a legendary couple.

"He's 32 years old at the time my film is about in 1972,- and he's been in the biggest band of all time, and now that's all over, and now he's trying to figure out what do I do with the rest of my life. How do I use the fame I have as an ex- Beatle to change the world, to make the world a better place," Macdonald said

The film's title refers to the "One to One" benefit concert John and Yoko did to help special needs children in a facility with deplorable conditions.

"This is the only full-length concert that John gave after leaving The Beatles," Macdonald said, "He did not give any other live performances."

The couple's son, Sean Ono Lennon, supervised the remix of that concert.

"He gave me the home movie footage and the recordings, and all sorts of stuff people haven't seen and heard before," the Oscar-award winning director said. "I showed the film to Sean when it was finished, and he really liked it and he said this captures my mother better than anything else that's ever been made."

The special Doc10 preview of "One To One: John & Yoko" is at the Davis Theater next Wednesday, March 19. It opens in Chicago on April 11.