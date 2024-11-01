Joliet scrapyard fire shuts down nearby roads

A large fire at BL Duke Scrap Metal Recycling Yard in Joliet has shutdown North Broadway Street near Theodore Street, police said.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A large fire at a scrapyard in southwest suburban Joliet has shut down nearby roads as crews work to put it out.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at the BL Duke Scrap Metal Recycling Yard on Genstar Lane around 3 p.m.

North Broadway Street is closed near Theodore Street as the Joliet Fire Department battles the blaze, Joliet police said. Drivers should look for alternate routes.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It was also not immediately know how long the road closures would last.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.