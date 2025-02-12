Journalist, American among 3 prisoners freed from Belarus

President Trump Wednesday spoke with both presidents Putin and Zelenskyy today in his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Belarusian journalist Andrei Kuznechyk and an unnamed American citizen were among the three prisoners released in Belarus on Wednesday, according to officials.

Kuznechyk, who U.S. officials had dubbed a political prisoner, was released after being detained for more than three years, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The terms of the deal and the identity of the American citizen were not immediately clear.

"This is a joyous day for Andrey, his wife, Alesya, and their two young children. After more than three years apart, this family is together again thanks to President [ Donald ] Trump," RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus said in a statement.

"We are also grateful to Secretary Rubio and his team, and to the Lithuanian government for their support," Capus added.

Kuznechyk's release comes a day after American schoolteacher Marc Fogel returned to the U.S. after being released from Russia.

Kuznechyk was initially sentenced in November 2021 to 10 days in jail on hooliganism charges, which he rejected at the time, according to RFE/RL.

When he was set to be released, Belarusian authorities kept him imprisoned and added an additional charge of forming an extremist group, according to the outlet.

In 2022, a Belarus court sentenced him to six years in prison.

In addition to Kuznechyk and the unnamed American citizen; Alena Maushuk, who was detained in 2020 and convicted of participating in "mass disorder" in a pro-democracy demonstration was released Wednesday and Anastasia Nuhfer, another American citizen detained in 2024 was freed in recent weeks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.