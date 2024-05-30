Illinois politicians condemn, support former President Donald Trump after guilty verdict

Trump charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois politicians are reacting Thursday after former President Donald Trump was found guilty by a Manhattan jury on all 34 counts in the criminal case related to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and former Illinois Governor Rod Blagoevich are among those weighing in.

ABC7 legal expert Gil Soffer and political expert Laura Washington broke down what Donald Trump's guilty verdict means for the 2024 Presidential Election.

The Illinois Republican Party issued a statement, saying "let's call this trial what it really is, a political prosecution the likes of which occurs in banana republics but not previously in these United States."

Pritzker issued the following statement after the verdict.

"Justice has been served. After facing a jury of his peers, Donald Trump is exposed as the liar and fraud that he is. Trump evaded the law to deceive voters and today, the law caught up with him. Donald Trump is a racist, a homophobe, a grifter, and a threat to this country. He can now add one more title to his list - a felon. But let me be clear, Donald Trump will never be 47."

Blagoevich posted the following tweet on X.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson offered the following reaction to the verdict on social media.

Illinois 5th District Representative Mike Quigley posted the following thread of tweets to X.

Former Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger tweeted the following statement.