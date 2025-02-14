24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Robbins middle school taking part in National No One Eats Alone Day

Friday, February 14, 2025 2:01PM
Friday, February 14, 2025 2:01PM
Students at Kellar Middle School in south suburban Robbins, will joins thousands of schools to celebrate National No One Eats Alone Day.

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Students at Kellar Middle School in south suburban Robbins, will joins thousands of schools to celebrate National No One Eats Alone Day.

The day looks to help students get to know one another, so that every one feels like they belong.

Meridian Health Plan of Illinois is one organization that is supportingNational No One Eats Alone in Illinois.

Gladys Jarrell, a Senior Community Relations Coordinator at Meridian Health Plan of Illinois joined ABC7 in talking about the event.

