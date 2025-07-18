Kiner-Falefa leads Pirates against the White Sox after 4-hit performance

Chicago White Sox (32-65, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-58, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (3-7, 4.44 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

Pirates -163, White Sox +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox after Isiah Kiner-Falefa had four hits against the Twins on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has a 26-21 record in home games and a 39-58 record overall. The Pirates have a 13-41 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Chicago is 11-36 in road games and 32-65 overall. The White Sox have gone 11-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 16 home runs while slugging .414. Tommy Pham is 12 for 34 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Chase Meidroth has seven doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 9 for 39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .190 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Tim Elko: 10-Day IL (knee), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.