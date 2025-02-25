24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suburban sons take father, 91, ice skating to cheer him up after wife goes into hospice

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 7:41PM
Brothers take 91-year-old father ice skating to cheer him up in Lake Forest
Family told ABC7 the 91-year-old's wife recently went into hospice care, and he had been feeling sad.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Love shown between a north suburban father and his sons.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Ripp brothers took their 91-year-old dad ice-skating last week in Lake Forest.

Julia Ripp said she wanted to share the videos of her grandfather in hopes to share joy.

Video shows the brothers push their dad around in his wheelchair.

Family told ABC7 the 91-year-old's wife recently went into hospice care, and he had been feeling sad.

In the video, the grandfather can be seen smiling, proof that ice-skating has cheered him up.

Julia said the brothers took out her grandfather out to skate multiple times throughout the winter.

Julia Ripp
Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW