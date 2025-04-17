24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Person in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan downtown Chicago: sources

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 5:24PM
A person is critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Jackson and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop, sources say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan downtown Thursday morning, sources said.

The person was pulled from the water near Jackson Boulevard and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop, sources said.

There was a large emergency response in the area Thursday morning.

Sources said Chicago fire crews rushed the person to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear how the person ended up in the water. Officials did not provide any additional information about the person's age or gender.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

