Last-minute 'Deck The Halls' tips & tricks

Jennifer Brennan From Chalet in Wilmette stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to offer advice ahead of the end of the year holidays. Brennan spoke about last-minute holiday decorating tips to holiday gift plant care. She also spoke about plants which are the best to keep in ones "permanent" collection. To connect with Brennan and other staff members at Chalet, click here.