Lenyn Sosa's homer and 4 RBIs lead White Sox to 10-3 win over Rockies

DENVER -- - Lenyn Sosa homered and drove in four runs, Jonathan Cannon pitched into the sixth inning for his first win in seven starts, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Saturday night.

Sosa, Mike Tauchman and Colson Montgomery - playing in his second big league game - had three hits each for Chicago.

Cannon (3-7) allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks. He stranded four runners in scoring position through 5 1/3 innings.

Sosa doubled in the first off Germán Márquez (3-10) and Brooks Baldwin doubled in Sosa with two outs. Montgomery tripled for his first hit and a 2-0 lead.

Jordan Beck's broken-bat single to right drove in two runs as Colorado tied it. That was it for the Rockies until Brenton Doyle hit his seventh homer - a solo shot in the eighth.

Austin Slater doubled in the third and scored on a two-out single by Tauchman. Sosa followed with his seventh home run for a 5-2 lead. Kyle Teel walked and scored on a two-out single by Josh Rojas to make it 6-2 in the fifth. Sosa had a two-run single in the eighth and Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run shot in the ninth.

Márquez allowed six runs on 11 hits in six innings. He surrendered a total of three earned runs in his previous four starts covering 20 1/3 innings.

Key moments

The Rockies had the bases loaded against Jordan Leasure in the seventh, but Beck struck out after nine pitches and Thairo Estrada grounded into a double play to keep it 6-2.

Key stat

Colorado has lost all 15 series at home this season - dropping the first two games in 14 of them.

Up next

White Sox RHP Shane Smith (3-6, 3.86 ERA) starts Sunday's finale opposite Rockies RHP Chase Dollander (2-9, 6.65).

