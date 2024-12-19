Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer says some "justice" and "revenge" needs to be exacted in a 3rd season

'Tell Me Lies' renewed for a 3rd season at Hulu

Christmas has come early for "Tell Me Lies" fans!

Hulu has renewed the wildly popular drama for a third season.

The series is based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name. It stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis.

Season two ended with some serious drama bombs dropped, including THAT recording Stephen sent to Bree just as she was about to marry Evan.

"Some really close people that you spend a lot of time with on your television sets are gonna let you down," Jackson White teased to On The Red Carpet just prior to the finale.

Meaghan Oppenheimer will return as showrunner. When On The Red Carpet spoke with her for the premiere of season two, she told us that she was already thinking about what a third season might bring.

"I can't give anything away, but I think there needs to be some justice. I think there needs to be some revenge," Oppenheimer said.

"I feel like, if we're so lucky to have a season three, we've got to bring in more people. We've got to make things more complex. We've gotta light it up," said executive producer Emma Roberts.

The first two seasons are streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.