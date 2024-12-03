Chicago police searching for man who tried to sexually abuse someone in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who tried to sexually abuse someone in the Little Village neighborhood.

The incident happened on the evening of Oct. 20.

Detectives say the man approached the victim as she was walking near West 26th Street and South Karlov Avenue.

The suspect may be in his late 50s and was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeve top and dark-colored jeans.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

