24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago police searching for man who tried to sexually abuse someone in Little Village

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 1:52AM
CPD searching for man who tried to sexually abuse someone on SW Side
The Chicago Police Department is searching for a man who tried to sexually abuse someone near 26th and Karlov in Little Village.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who tried to sexually abuse someone in the Little Village neighborhood.

The incident happened on the evening of Oct. 20.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Detectives say the man approached the victim as she was walking near West 26th Street and South Karlov Avenue.

The suspect may be in his late 50s and was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeve top and dark-colored jeans.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW