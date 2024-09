Local rock musician and Netflix reality star to perform at Chicago's The Cubby Bear

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local rock musician, Stuart Chaseman is gearing up for a first concert at "The Cubby Bear" on September 28. Chaseman stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about his upcoming showcase at The Cubby Bear. He also known for role in the Netflix reality series called 'Jewish Matchmaking'. To learn more about Chaseman's show, click here.