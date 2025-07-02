Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox meet in game 2 of series

Chicago White Sox (28-57, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (54-32, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Sean Burke (4-7, 4.22 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

Dodgers -325, White Sox +258; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 31-14 record at home and a 54-32 record overall. The Dodgers lead the NL with 134 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Chicago has a 9-33 record in road games and a 28-57 record overall. The White Sox are 17-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 30 home runs while slugging .637. Will Smith is 10 for 32 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Vargas has 20 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the White Sox. Kyle Teel is 12 for 36 with four doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .249 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Mookie Betts: day-to-day (undisclosed), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Fraser Ellard: 60-Day IL (lat), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.