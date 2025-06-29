Los Angeles Sparks retire Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey

LOS ANGELES -- If Candace Parker could put music to her jersey retirement ceremony, it would be "I Did It My Way," the Jay-Z remix of Frank Sinatra's hit.

Parker's No. 3 Los Angeles Sparks jersey was raised to the rafters of Crypto.com Arena before Sunday's game against the Chicago Sky.

After being the No. 1 pick in the 2006 WNBA draft out of Tennessee, Parker had a standout 16-year career, winning championships with three teams -- the Sparks, her hometown Sky and Las Vegas. She was MVP of the WNBA Finals for LA in 2016.

The 39-year-old Parker is the third Sparks player to have her jersey retired, joining Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).

The five-time All-Star has always had big dreams.

"I mean, what's possible," Parker said. "I represent coming from a family that told me I could do and be anything. I'm really proud of that kid. I think I'd do things exactly the same way because it's why I'm sitting here. I made mistakes and took two steps forward and one back, but I was always moving forward."

Parker, who wore an orange outfit as an ode to her college days, walked onto the court during the first timeout and got a standing ovation. Fans were given yellow jerseys that read "That's our Ace" with the number 3 incorporated into the design.

This was the first of two jersey retirement ceremonies for Parker. Chicago will retire her jersey later this summer.

"When I got drafted out here, it's become home," Parker said. "I've lived here longer than anywhere else. It's super important to see this jersey in the rafters before any others because my 13 years here were super special. It was ups, downs, wins, losses, heartaches and rewards but it's super special to share that with my teammates and coaches with an organization that bet on me with the first pick in the 2008 WNBA draft. That was a long time ago."

Parker was a two-time WNBA MVP with the Sparks, in 2008 and 2013. She's the franchise's career assists leader with 1,331 and is second in rebounds and points. She averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists along with 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals.

During her second season, Parker gave birth to a daughter. She returned to practice weeks later, and Lailaa Williams, now 16, was a welcome addition at practices and games throughout Parker's years in LA.

"Candace Parker's impact on the WNBA is immeasurable. From the moment she stepped onto the court as a rookie, winning both MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season, she has continually redefined greatness," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelberg said.

"Beyond her accolades, Candace has been a leader, a mentor, and a trailblazer -- inspiring the next generation of athletes with her skill, resilience, and passion for the game. She has used her platform to elevate women's sports, leaving a lasting legacy that transcends the court."

Parker, who also has two young sons, has worked has a broadcaster and author since her playing career ended in 2023. Her book, "The Can-Do Mindset: How to Cultivate Resilience, Follow Your Heart, and Fight for Your Passions," was published this month.