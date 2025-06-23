Los Angeles takes on Chicago on 3-game losing streak

Los Angeles Sparks (4-10, 3-9 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-10, 1-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over Chicago Sky.

The Sky have gone 1-4 at home. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Angel Reese leads the Sky with 11.5 boards.

The Sparks are 3-4 on the road. Los Angeles is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Chicago's average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 11.2 per game Chicago gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sparks won the last meeting 91-78 on May 25. Kelsey Plum scored 28 points to help lead the Sparks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is averaging 10.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sky. Ariel Atkins is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Azura Stevens is averaging 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Plum is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 81.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.