One cat's incredible reunion with its owner after the Palisades Fire devastated Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- It appears the tall tale that all cats have nine lives may be true for a Maine coon from Southern California named Aggie.
The beloved feline was feared dead for two months after the Palisades Fire left her family's home in ashes. But her owner, 82-year-old Katherine Kiefer, held out some hope.
Over the weekend, Kiefer got a call from the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter. Her daughter Carolyn Kiefer shared their reunion Saturday in a TikTok video that quickly garnered more than 1 million likes. It shows tears pouring from Katherine Kiefer's eyes as Aggie curled up in her arms.
"I was very much worried that I was going to wake up and (discover) it had been a dream," she said.
Kiefer was at a medical appointment the day fire engulfed her neighborhood and her children couldn't find Aggie - who was prone to hiding - when they tried to rescue her.
"The one thing my mom asked was: 'Did you get Aggie?" Carolyn recalls.
Many pet owners struggled to reach their domesticated animals during the frantic rush to evacuate from the wildfire January.
Aggie, who is about 5 years old, was gifted to Katherine Kiefer by a friend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media users have been so touched by the pair's reunion video that many have been asking for daily updates. The family's $30,000 GoFundMe campaign for Aggie's vet bills had topped $21,000 by Tuesday afternoon.
The cat has undergone several blood transfusions and is now seeing a specialist.
"She was basically skin and bone, and in a state of absolute starvation," Carolyn said.
The family will officially be reunited with Aggie when she is released from the hospital Thursday. Kiefer said she's anxiously waiting, and she has a message for other pet owners: "Don't underestimate cats," she said.