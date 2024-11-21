Luke Bryan surprises Josh Ross with award live during 2024 'CMA Awards' red carpet interview

The 'American Idol' judge honors the 'Single Again' artist with the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award at 2024 CMA awards

NASHVILLE -- Josh Ross attends his first "CMA Awards" and gets a big surprise by show co-host Luke Bryan!

The "Single Again" singer opened up to On The Red Carpet about enjoying his time at the big event when Bryan crashed his interview, "we're crashing for a good reason. We got a surprise for you."

The surprise? Ross is honored with the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award!

The award made quite an impression on the singer, "I'm about to cry and it's the start of the night. Dude, what the heck?"

Bryan explained the reasoning behind him receiving the award, "he's just been out there killing it out on the road and knocking it out of the park. CMAs got with me and said 'hey, we're gonna have some fun with this guy.' Congratulations!"

Ross shared what the honor meant to him, "I've just always wanted to be an international artist, a global artist. We played four different countries this year, I'm gonna get emotional but we played 170 shows this year and this really means a lot. Thank you to Luke. Thank you to CMAs. Very, very cool. Very special night for me. First CMAs, what the heck."

"The 58th Annual CMA Awards" is airing now on ABC and will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu.

