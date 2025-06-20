Mahmoud Khalil ordered released by federal judge

Mahmoud Khalil was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March.

NEW YORK -- A federal judge has ordered the release of Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March.

Student negotiator Mahmoud Khalil is seen at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the Columbia University campus in New York, April 29, 2024. AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.