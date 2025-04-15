'Make Indiana Healthy Again' initiative hosted by Gov. Braun, RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- A new health initiative called "Make Indiana Healthy Again" was set to be launched on Tuesday.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun hosted Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz to make the announcement.

In February, President Donald Trump established the Make America Healthy Again Commission.

The goal of the Trump administration is to improve "nutrition, physical activity, healthy lifestyles, over-reliance on medication and treatments, the effects of new technological habits, environmental impacts, and food and drug quality and safety."

