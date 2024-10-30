Man charged in Chicago shooting near CTA Red Line Loyola station that injured 2

A Chicago shooting today near the CTA Red Line Loyola Station in Edgewater injured 2 men after an argument. A suspect is in custody.

2 shot near CTA Red Line Loyola station A Chicago shooting today near the CTA Red Line Loyola Station in Edgewater injured 2 men after an argument. A suspect is in custody.

2 shot near CTA Red Line Loyola station A Chicago shooting today near the CTA Red Line Loyola Station in Edgewater injured 2 men after an argument. A suspect is in custody.

2 shot near CTA Red Line Loyola station A Chicago shooting today near the CTA Red Line Loyola Station in Edgewater injured 2 men after an argument. A suspect is in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a shooting that injured two men near the CTA Loyola Red Line station Monday afternoon.

Please note: The above video is from an earlier report

Police said a group of three men were walking in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue near the CTA stop just after 2 pm. Monday when a man approached and started an argument with them. The man then pulled out a gun and opened fire toward all three victims.

Police said a 28-year-old man was struck in the right hand, and a 24-year-old man was struck in the right arm. Both were taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

The third person was not struck by gunfire and declined medical attention, police said.

Tevon Jackson, 24, of Chicago is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm. He is due in court for a detention hearing Wednesday.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

