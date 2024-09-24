Man charged in Hoffman Estates parking lot stabbing

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged after a stabbing in a Hoffman Estates parking lot Sunday night, police said.

Hoffman Estates police said officers were dispatched at about 11:54 a.m. to the 1100-block of Roselle Road for a suspicious person attempting to open car doors and throwing items at businesses.

While officers were responding, they received a second call at 11:59 a.m. for a person stabbed in a parking lot in the 100-block of East Golf Road., police said.

Officers found a 56-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times and witnesses gave them a description of the suspect, who they said fled southwest from the scene, police said.

The suspect, 37-year-old Michael Passev, whose last known address was Hoffman Estates, was then taken into custody, police said. He has been charged with attempted murder and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The victim was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the community.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

