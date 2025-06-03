Man critically injured in Streeterville stabbing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in a stabbing in the Streeterville neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 1:35 a.m. in the 200-block of East Illinois Street.

Police said a 20-year-old man was with a group of people when they were approached by another group and there was a verbal altercation.

A male suspect from the second group took out a sharp object and damaged a female victim's vehicle and then stabbed the 20-year-old man in the abdomen, police said.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

