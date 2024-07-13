Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after officers pulled him out of Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said officers pulled the 38-year-old from the water in the 3100-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before 4:45 a.m.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

Police did not immediately provide further information.