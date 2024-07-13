WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 13, 2024 12:01PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after officers pulled him out of Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said officers pulled the 38-year-old from the water in the 3100-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before 4:45 a.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW