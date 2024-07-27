Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO -- A man has died after he was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan early Saturday morning, police said.

The man, 36, was found near 31st Street Harbor around 4:30 a.m., according to Chicago police. Divers pulled him from the lake, and he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In a separate incident on Friday, a yacht carrying 16 people capsized and sank in the same area. All but one of those people made it out of the water. A search continues for that missing person.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear, and the situation is under investigation.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)

ABC7 contributed to this article.