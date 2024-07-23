WATCH LIVE

Man found dead under car in Streeterville, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 23, 2024 12:19PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead in Downtown Chicago on Tuesday, according to police.

The man was found around 5:30 a.m. in the 300-block of East Chicago Avenue in the Streeterville neighborhood, CPD said.

A 49-year-old man was found unresponsive underneath a Chrysler 300.

Chicago police said he was pronounced on scene.

No one was inside or near the vehicle when Chicago police arrived.

It is unknown how the man died. It is unknown if police are searching for any suspects. So far, no one in custody.

Chicago police said circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Report a correction or typo
