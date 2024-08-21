WATCH LIVE

Man found dead inside car at Buffalo Grove grocery store parking lot identified, autopsy revealed

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 21, 2024 4:31PM
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Skokie man has been identified as the person found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a north suburban grocery store on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Buffalo Grove police and fire units responded to Woodman's Food Market at 1550 Deerfield Parkway just before 3 p.m. for a well-being check on a person inside a vehicle emitting a foul odor.

First responders found a man dead in a blue Chevrolet Equinox parked on the south end of the parking lot.

The man was identified as Danny McCoy, 68, of Skokie by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The coroner said preliminary autopsy results indicated that McCoy died from natural causes.

A large fire and police presence was on the scene for more than three hours.

