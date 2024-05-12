Man stabbed, 2 others injured after argument at Park Manor birthday party, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An argument at a birthday party led to a stabbing on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The stabbing happened early Sunday around 1:29 a.m. in the 100-block of East 70th Street in Park Manor.

A man, 47, was stabbed in the upper thigh. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

A woman and a different man were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to be okay.

Chicago police said the victims and suspects all knew each other.

Two people were taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

SEE ALSO | Chicago police searching for 6 female suspects wanted in robberies on CTA Red Line