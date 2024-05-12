WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man stabbed, 2 others injured after argument at Park Manor birthday party, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 12, 2024 12:03PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An argument at a birthday party led to a stabbing on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The stabbing happened early Sunday around 1:29 a.m. in the 100-block of East 70th Street in Park Manor.

A man, 47, was stabbed in the upper thigh. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

A woman and a different man were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to be okay.

Chicago police said the victims and suspects all knew each other.

Two people were taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

SEE ALSO | Chicago police searching for 6 female suspects wanted in robberies on CTA Red Line

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW