Maria Canals-Barrera is returning to 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' for the season finale!

Maria Canals-Barrera is returning to "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" this Friday, February 28 on Disney+ and Disney Channel.

LOS ANGELES -- With a little flick of the magic wand, Maria Canals-Barrera is reprising her role as Theresa Russo on "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place!"

Known for her role as Alex (Selena Gomez) and Justin (David Henrie)'s mother, Maria was ecstatic to bring back the magic for the fans and for herself. She tells On The Red Carpet, "It felt like a day hadn't gone by. I felt so comfortable and I couldn't believe how many years had passed since we did the last episode."

"Wizards of Waverly Place" starring Selena Gomez, David Henrie and Maria Canals-Barrera originally aired on The Disney Channel until 2012. In 2024, The Disney Channel brought back the Russos for more magical mayhem.

Don't miss Canals-Barrera during the two-part season finale of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place." Both episodes, along with 10 all-new episodes, premiere Friday, February 28 on Disney+. The season one finale will also premiere Friday at 8/7c on Disney Channel.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Disney Channel and this ABC station.