Pennsylvania father accused of drowning his dog following incident with infant

WARMINSTER, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly admitted to drowning his dog in the bathtub.

Officers responded to the Warminster home back on May 16 for a well-being check of 28-year-old Matthew Spanburgh.

The suspect's mother reported her son was "having marital issues and may have killed his dog," police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, Spanburgh confirmed he killed his black and tan colored Belgian Shepherd by drowning, investigators said.

According to a criminal complaint, Spanburgh told police that the dog had previously knocked over his 3-month-old child. He stated that his wife was concerned the dog would hurt the child, the document alleges.

Investigators say Spanburgh's wife and child left him several days before the dog's death.

After the dog was found dead, Spanburgh allegedly told cops he did not know what else to do.

He is being charged with cruelty to animal and aggravated cruelty to animal.

He is still being held on 10% of $300,000 bail.