July update: 2025 top 10 prospect rankings for all 30 MLB teams



Now that the 2025 MLB draft is complete, it's the perfect time for our next team-by-team MLB prospect rankings big board update. The top 10 prospects for all 30 teams are updated below -- with 2025 draft picks included.

What has changed since our last in-season list update?

Here are the rankings for your favorite team, along with what to know for this month and who we expect to reach the majors next. Players in the big leagues are eligible for this update as MLB rookie eligibility rules apply here -- 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 45 days on the active roster. All 30 of these lists will be updated throughout the season.

Jump to team:

American Leaguebr/>ATH|BAL | BOS | CHW | CLEbr/>DET | HOU | KC | LAA | MINbr/>NYY|SEA | TB | TEX | TOR

National Leaguebr/>ARI | ATL | CHC | CIN | COLbr/>LAD | MIA | MIL | NYM | PHIbr/>PIT | SD | SF | STL | WSH

AL East

Where they stand entering trade season: They added Irish, Aloy, Bodine, and de Brun in the first round of the draft, along with lots of added depth beyond that. The O's seem primed to be adding prospects at the deadline after their disappointing first half.

Where they stand entering trade season: Witherspoon was Boston's top pick in the draft, and Marcus Phillips and Anthony Eyanson were the next two and ranked in the No. 11-18 area.Marcelo Mayergraduated andRoman Anthonyis close to graduating, so the farm rank will slip more in the offseason, especially if the Sox use prospects to add at the deadline.

Where they stand entering trade season: There's some pitching depth in the system beyond this top 10 and there's enough to deal from here to make some real additions to the big league team later this month -- but more like rentals and role players than stars.

Where they stand entering trade season:The Rays' system is extremely deep, with the No. 14 pick in the draft barely making their top 10, and they landed five of my top 75 players on my board even after trading the 37th pick just before draft day. I could see Tampa Bay being making some light subtractions from the system at the deadline to upgrade the big league team.

Where they stand entering trade season:The Jays had a pitching-heavy top of the farm system entering the 2025 draft and landed a number of position players. Parker slots into the MLB top 100 and Jake Cook, Tim Piasentin and Blaine Bullard are all just outside of this team list. Jared Spencer, who also just missed this list as a 2025 11th-round pick, is a potential rebound candidate as he had top 50-pick buzz before shoulder surgery.

AL Central

Where they stand entering trade season:Edgar Quero and Chase Meidrothhave graduated this season. Carlson was the White Sox's first-round pick and Jaden Fauske -- their second pick -- ranks 11th. The Sox figure to be adding more prospects at the deadline.

Where they stand entering trade season: The next 2025 draftee (Dean Curley) after LaViolette slots in about a half-dozen spots outside of the top 10 of this deep system.

It seems as if the Guardians might be adding young players at the deadline and they won't be graduating any other prime prospects, so the outlook into the offseason is up for the system.

Where they stand entering trade season:Jackson Jobe, Jace Jung, Brant Hurter, Trey Sweeney, Sawyer Gipson-Long and Dillon Dinglerall graduated this season, and Detroit's top three 2025 draft picks all snuck into the top 10. I'd guess the prospects in play for potential deadline upgrades start with Lee and go lower down the list, unless the return is a star with years of control.

Where they stand entering trade season:Noah Camerongraduated and the top three 2025 draft picks just made the top 10. Right now, the Royals look closer to adding prospects at the deadline rather than looking for big league upgrades.

Where they stand entering trade season: Houston and Young snuck on the list after being taken Sunday night, and compensation first-rounder Riley Quick just missed, along with infielders Tanner Schobel and Kyle DeBarge.

AL West

Where they stand entering trade season: Arnold and Taylor were the A's top two draft picks and Perkins has had a strong last month or so, giving him the edge in a deep group in the mix for the last spot. It would appear the A's are also primed to add prospects to the system at the deadline.

Where they stand entering trade season: The last two cuts from the list are the next best 2025 draftees: Jase Mitchell and Ethan Frey. Cam Smith, Zach Dezenzo, Shay Whitcomb, and Colton Gordon have all graduated from the list this year and trade deadline reinforcements could further hit this system.

Where they stand entering trade season: 2025 second-round pick Chase Shores joins the higher-end prep arm from last year's draft class (Trey Gregory-Alford) and the as-yet-unsigned ones from this year's draft class (Johnny Slawinski, Talon Haley, C.J. Gray, Xavier Mitchell, Luke Lacourse) just outside of the top 10.

Where they stand entering trade season:Cole Younggraduated recently and Anderson was added as the No. 3 pick. Luke Stevenson and Nick Becker (the M's next two picks) are among the first few players just off of the list along with Tai Peete and Logan Evans.

There's more than enough here to make a pretty big trade if Seattle wanted to, but I'm guessing Tyler Locklear is the first guy on the list that the Mariners could trade who wouldn't hurt future plans too much.

Where they stand entering trade season:Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker and Alejandro Osunahave graduated this year, Alejandro Rosario is out for the year because of elbow surgery and Winston Santos has made only two appearances this season. I'm a huge Fien believer, as covered in my draft previews and rankings, and Scarborough and Fitz-Gerald are the arrow-up incumbents in the system. Yolfran Castillo just missed the list but has big tools.

NL East

Where they stand entering trade season: Southisene, McKenzie and Lodise were all added in this year's draft, and last year's top pick Caminiti has taken over the top spot. I'm still a long-term believer in Fuentes despite his 13.85 ERA in four big league starts. The Braves posture at the deadline will be fascinating to monitor.

Where they stand entering trade season:Agustin Ramirez and Graham Pauleygraduated this year. Kemp Alderman was the last cut and 2025 draft picks Brandon Compton, Max Williams and Drew Faurot fit within the top 20 to 25.

The Marlins have really accumulated a lot of depth throughout the system with a focus on position players, even if there isn't a clear star hitter in this group. If play development progress continues, there could be the core of a playoff team in a year or two.

Where they stand entering trade season:Because of a depth of quality prospects in the system, Mitch Voit isn't in the top 15 after being the Mets' first 2025 draft pick. Jacob Reimer, Jonathan Santucci and Elian Pena are among those who just missed this list that would make the top 10 for many teams.

Where they stand entering trade season: You'd have to believe the Phillies will be adding at the deadline again and any players in this top six could be major parts of a real trade package. Wood can't be traded before the deadline and the players below him have value that will vary from team to team.

Where they stand entering trade season: It seems the Nationals will use the savings on Willits at the No. 1 pick on high schoolers Landon Harmon, Coy James, Miguel Sime Jr., and possibly Mason Pike, who all rank just outside of this top 10 but come with big upsides if everything clicks. The Nats should add more prospects at the deadline and only House and maybe Cavalli seem likely to graduate before the season ends.

NL Central

Where they stand entering trade season:Cade Horton and Matt Shawhave graduated during the season, and Birdsell just returned to the mound. Conrad was the Cubs' first-round pick and Hartshorn (sixth round, No. 55 on my board) is narrowly ahead of second-round pick Kane Kepley (No. 57 on my board), who are both just ahead of Kaleb Wing (fourth round). The last couple of spots on the list could change by the end of the season.

Where they stand entering trade season: Shortstops Sammy Stafura and Edwin Arroyo were the last two cuts, and you could justify flipping them with the last two players on the list. The Reds are still in the playoff race and Burns probably will graduate in the next month, so this system will slip a bit from here.

Where they stand entering trade season:Third baseman Andrew Fischer, a 2025 first-rounder, is among the next few players outside of the top 10. This might be the deepest system in all of baseball and is a good example of how this organization can keep competing almost every year, because the pipeline is pretty full right now.

Where they stand entering trade season: Right-hander Angel Cervantes, a 2025 second-rounder, joins last year's highly drafted prep righty Levi Sterling (pretty similar prospects, both from Southern California) in just missing the list.

The Pirates would seem likely to be adding prospects at the deadline but also could promote Chandler at any point and his graduation would obviously hurt the system ranking in the winter.

Where they stand entering trade season: The Cards are still right in the thick of the wild-card race and there is some real depth to the catching and starting pitching in the system, but it's unclear if the organization will choose to push chips into the middle at the deadline or in aggressively promoting Doyle to potentially help in the big leagues this summer.

NL West

Where they stand entering trade season: The top of the list has been steady for the last month or so and the last cut this month is last year's surprise No. 35 pick shortstop J.D. Dix, who is arrow-up in the last month or two. This system has a chance to continue improving if the D-backs decide to add prospects in deadline trades.

Where they stand entering trade season: Chase Dollander and Adael Amador have graduated, and compensation second-round pick Max Belyeu ranks 11th. The Rockies are a disaster at the big league level, so they should be adding some prospects at the deadline.

Where they stand entering trade season:Roki Sasaki, Dalton Rushing and Justin Wrobleskigraduated this season, but the system is still deep. Top 2025 draft picks Zach Root and Charles Davalan both come in around 15th in the system. The Dodgers have plenty of prospects they could deal to continue upgrading their big league roster at the deadline.

Where they stand entering trade season: 2025 draft pick Ty Harvey and Bradgley Rodriguez were two of the late cuts. With two full draft classes since the Padres cleared out their system depth in deals for major leaguers, there are now some interesting players here who could be part of a playoff team one day.

De Vries is definitely off limits for potential deadline deals and I think Salas' value is down to where it wouldn't be smart to trade him, so anyone below Schoolcraft (who can't be traded until the winter) would seem to be on the table for the right player.