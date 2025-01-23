Closing arguments continue in corruption trial of former IL House Speaker Michael Madigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Closing arguments are set to continue Thursday in the federal corruption trial of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The government began their closing arguments on Wednesday just after 2 p.m.

Power and profit was on the first of the government's 800-slide PowerPoint presentation.

Three months after testimony first began in Madigan's corruption trial, Assistant U.S Attorney Julia Schwartz kicked off what is expected to be a day-and-a-half closing.

Closing arguments begin in corruption trial of former IL House Speaker Michael Madigan

She started by breaking down the 117-page 23-count indictment for the jury.

She identified the five episodes of racketeering activity that have been covered over the course of the trial, and then went through a detailed point-by-point explanation of the first and most extensive of those episodes.

One involved ComEd and the allegations that the utility company bribed Madigan in exchange for his help getting crucial legislation approved in Springfield.

The government's closing is expected to take up most of the day Thursday before moving on to both Madigan and McClain.

The case could go to the jury by Monday.

Court is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Michael Madigan co-defendant tries again to have case severed from former Illinois House speaker

