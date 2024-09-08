Missing horse found in McHenry County, sheriff's office says

The missing horse was the second animal-related incident the McHenry County Sheriff's Office dealt with last week.

HARVARD, Ill. -- A missing horse found in northwest suburban Harvard has been reunited with its owner.

The palomino mare was found about 3 a.m. Saturday near Route 173 in Harvard, according to a statement from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

The owner was found by 3 p.m. and the horse was returned, according to the sheriff's office.

A missing palomino was found early Saturday in northwest suburban Harvard. McHenry County Sheriff's Office

Additional information was not immediately available.

The sheriff's office also was helping to track down a loose bull. It was eventually found Thursday in the vegetation between South Union Road and South Grant Highway in Marengo, according to the sheriff's office.

The bull had escaped from a nearby ranch. After he was spotted, several ranchers surrounded him on horseback and roped him.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)