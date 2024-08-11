Chicago Cubs sweep White Sox in Crosstown Series

The Chicago Cubs swept the White Sox Saturday after part two of the Crosstown Series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

CHICAGO -- Miguel Amaya delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning, Dansby Swanson had two hits hours after his wife won an Olympic gold medal, and the Chicago Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 3-1 on Saturday night to complete a two-game sweep.

Nico Hoerner walked leading off the eighth against Chad Kuhl (0-2) and took second on Swanson's single. Pete Crow-Armstrong moved the runners up with a sacrifice bunt, and Amaya lined a two-run single, giving the Cubs a 3-1 lead and sending them to their eighth win in 10 games.

Swanson capped an unforgettable day by singling twice, giving him 1,001 career hits, and scoring a run. He did it hours after his wife, Mallory, scored the lone goal as the U.S. women's national team beat Brazil for the Olympic gold medal.

Justin Steele tossed six innings, allowing one unearned run and six hits. The left-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Porter Hodge (1-1) retired all three batters in the seventh. Jorge López pitched around a single and a walk in the eighth, striking out Korey Lee and Corey Julks to end that threat.

Héctor Neris worked the ninth for his 17th save in 21 chances. He dropped a throw covering first allowing Brooks Baldwin to reach leading off, then retired the next three batters as the North Siders complete a four-game season sweep of the South Siders. The Cubs (59-60) also put themselves in position to reach .500 for the first time since June 5, when when they beat the White Sox at Wrigley Field to improve to 31-31.

The White Sox lost for the 24th time in 25 games and fell a franchise-record 63 games below .500 at 28-91. They are 0-2 since firing manager Pedro Grifol and replacing him on an interim basis with Grady Sizemore.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the second when Miguel Vargas reached on an error by second baseman Hoerner and scored on a single by Baldwin.

The Cubs tied it in the fifth when Cody Bellinger singled with two out and scored from third on Isaac Paredes' double to left. Baldwin, the White Sox's shortstop, took the throw from Andrew Benintendi and held onto the ball rather than attempt to get the runner at the plate.

White Sox starter Chris Flexen tossed three-hit ball over four scoreless innings. The right-hander walked four and threw 78 pitches in his 17th straight winless outing since beating Tampa Bay on May 8.

Friday's game one recap

Ian Happ hit a leadoff homer, Cody Bellinger connected and the Chicago Cubs went deep four times before hanging on to beat the crosstown White Sox 7-6 on Friday night and spoil the debut of manager Grady Sizemore.

The White Sox, keyed by Andrew Benintendi's two homers, nearly wiped out a 7-0 deficit, only to come up short in their first game since firing manager Pedro Grifol and replacing him on an interim basis with Sizemore. They made the change on Thursday, two days after ending a 21-game losing streak that tied the American League record.

The White Sox loaded the bases against Héctor Neris in the ninth inning. But the right-hander retired Andrew Vaughn on a fly to center and came away with his 16th save in 20 chances.

"I feel like these games are always a little wacky against the White Sox," Cubs starter Jameson Taillon said. "We probably all knew they were gonna punch back and they weren't dead over there and they weren't done. Regardless of what type of year they're having, they're still big leaguers and this is a rivalry game and it's exciting, there's tons of fans in the stands."

Happ hit his sixth career leadoff homer. Bellinger added a two-run drive in the first and finished with three hits.

Isaac Paredes and Nico Hoerner hit back-to-back homers in the third, and the Cubs scored four in the inning while chasing White Sox starter Garrett Crochet (6-9) to go up 7-0. But instead of cruising to an easy victory, the North Siders had to hang on for their seventh win in nine games.

"That was definitely a fun start coming off an off day," Bellinger said. "It just feels good getting on a roll and Happer there starting things off really quick."

The White Sox lost for the 23rd time in 24 games and fell a franchise-record 62 games below .500 at 28-90. They joined the 1916 Philadephia A's (26-91-1) as the only teams to lose 90 or more in the first 118 games.

"It was an amazing effort," Sizemore said. "It was amazing to see those guys fight like that and the energy. They just kept battling and putting together good at-bats and picking each other up. I'm happy for them. I'm happy for these guys the way they played, the effort. I keep saying that but it was fun to watch. I was proud to be on that top step just watching those guys compete."

Vaughn led off a four-run fourth with his 14th homer. Benintendi connected leading off the fifth against Taillon (8-6) and cut it to 7-6 with a solo drive in the seventh off Drew Smyly, giving him four homers in the past three games and 13 on the season.

Crochet gave up a career-high four homers and matched one by surrendering seven runs. The left-hander allowed nine hits in 2 1/3 innings, the sixth straight start in which the All-Star failed to pitch into the fifth.

Taillon went five innings, allowing five runs and nine hits.