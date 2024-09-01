Lionel Messi remains sidelined for Inter Miami, doesn't play in Chicago Fire match at Soldier Field

CHICAGO -- Lionel Messi will not play Saturday as Inter Miami visits Chicago, meaning he will have at least two more weeks to continue recovering from an ankle injury.

The Chicago Fire previously announced a ticket credit process for fans hoping to see the superstar to be compensated in the event that Messi would not play in the match at Soldier Field.

Messi also did not play in a highly-anticipated Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire match at Soldier Field last year in his first MLS season. Ticket prices for the match had skyrocketed, leaving eager fans in Chicago disappointed when Messi could not play.

It'll be the ninth consecutive Major League Soccer match and 15th league match overall this season that Messi has missed for Inter Miami, which has the top record in the league and has already clinched a playoff berth. He hasn't played for the club since June 1, missing time first while playing for Argentina in the Copa America tournament and then because of the ankle issue.

Messi was injured while playing for Argentina in the Copa America final on July 14. He returned to group training with Inter Miami earlier this week.

By not playing Saturday, it means the earliest that Messi will participate in a match again is Sept. 14 when Inter Miami faces Philadelphia. He was not selected to play in Argentina's World Cup qualifying matches in early September.

Messi has 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 MLS games this season.