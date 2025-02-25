'Moana 2' makes its streaming debut March 12 on Disney+

The highly anticipated sequel to "Moana" will begin streaming on Disney+.

After its global box office success, "Moana 2" will make its streaming debut March 12 on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- Can we get a Chee Hoo?

"Moana 2" is setting sail and will land on Disney+ March 12!

Join Moana and Maui on their latest adventure "to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

Aulii Cravalho and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, stars of "Moana 2," discuss the new animated film at its world premiere in Hawaii.

Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, stars of "Moana 2," discussed the new animated film at its world premiere in Hawaii.

The film was originally released in theaters November 27, 2024 and became the fourth film from Walt Disney Animation Studios to cross $1 billion at the global box office.

It's directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino.

"Moana 2" features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foai and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

